Published: - Jan 16, 2022

Tehran Times - Iran’s women’s football team goalkeeper Zohreh Koudaei says that they want to make history once again in the Asian football stage.

Iran pulled off a stunning upset in late September to qualify for their first ever AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

Maryam Irandoost’s girls defeated Jordan 4-2 on penalties after a goalless draw to book their place in India. Koudaei saved two penalties and helped Iran to qualify for the 2022 Women’s Asian Cup. The match had ended in a goalless draw but was decided on penalties.

“We are well-prepared for the competition and want to make history once again. Our team held a nine-day training camp in Kish Island prior to the campaign. I think the camp was very helpful,” she added.

The goalie was accused of being a man by the Jordan Football Association after the qualifying match and they submitted a "gender verification check", which was then rejected by the AFC.

“I would like to thank all the people who supported me during the tough times. Now, it’s over and I am looking forward to do my best in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

“We have been drawn along with China, who are eight-time winners. India, as hosts, will be a difficult opponent and Chinese Taipei are also strong. But we want to make our nation proud in the competition,” Koudaei stated.

Iran will start the competition with a match against India in Group A on Jan. 20.