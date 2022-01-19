Published: - Jan 19, 2022

Tasnim – Iran’s Super Cup between Persepolis and Foolad football teams will be held on February 7, 2022 in Sirjan, southern province of Kerman.

The Iranian Super Cup is an Iranian association football trophy awarded to the winner of the match between the Iran Professional League (IPL) season champion and the winner of Hazfi Cup. It is similar to numerous other Super Cup tournaments held in other countries.

Persepolis has won the title in the last four editions.

The tournament was held once in 2005 when Hazfi Cup champion Saba Battery defeated league champion Foolad 4–0.

The next edition of the Iranian Super Cup was planned to be played on 10 August 2007 between the 2006–07 league champion Saipa and the Hazfi Cup winner Sepahan but the match was cancelled.

After Mehdi Taj was elected as Federation president in 2016, the Iranian Super Cup was restarted. Zob Ahan won the first Super Cup after its restart, beating 2015–16 IPL winner Esteghlal Khuzestan 4–2 after extra time. Persepolis won Super Cup title by beating Naft Tehran in Azadi Stadium in 2017.