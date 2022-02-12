Published: - Feb 12, 2022

PLDC - Iranian striker of Porto Mehdi Taremi was on target last night to help the team recover from a 2-0 loss against Sporting.

In the matchday 22nd of the Portuguese league, table leaders Porto hosted Sporting on Friday night at Estádio do Dragão.

Sporting found the net at the 8th and 34th minutes to show teeth for this season's title, however, Porto were the ones to lose hope.

Vieira converted Taremi's pass at the 38th minute to prove the team's determination.

At the 78th minutes, it was time for Vieira to create an opportunity for the Iranian striker and Taremi converted the ball with a precise header.

The match ended 2-2 and Porto managed to maintain a 6-point difference with Sporting at top of the table, earning a total of 60 points.

Furthermore, there was a brawl between players after the final whistle and the referee showed four red cards - two to Porto and two to Sporting players.