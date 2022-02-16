Published: - Feb 16, 2022

Tasnim - Iranian forward Ali Alipour scored a brace as Maritimo football team defeated Arouca 3-0 at Estádio Municipal de Arouca in Portugal league.

Alipour opened the scoring for the visiting team in the seventh minute.

Cameroonina Joel Tagueu scored the second goal from the penalty spot in the 27th minute.

Alipour once again was on target in the 79th minute to seal a 3-0 win over Arouca.

Maritimo sits eighth in the standing, 32 points adrift of leader Porto.