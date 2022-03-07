Published: - Mar 07, 2022

Tasnim – Porto football team defeated Pacos Ferreira 4-2 and moved a step closer to claim the Portuguese championship.

Pepe put the league leader ahead on the 17th minute at the Estadio da Mata Real.

Juan Delgado leveled the score in the 31st minute.

Porto Brazilian striker Evanilson gave the visiting team the lead in the 38th minute. He was on target once again in the 52nd minute.

Iranian player Mehdi Taremi scored Porto’s fourth goal before the hour mark.

Porto midfielder Nicolas Gaitan pulled a goal back in the 66th minute.

Porto leads the table with 67 points, six points ahead of Sporting.