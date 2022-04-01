Iran in Pot 3 of 2022 World Cup draw
Tehran Times - Iran national football team have secured Pot 3 in the 2022 World Cup draw.
As Asia’s highest-ranked team, Iran are drawn in Pot 3.
The 2022 World Cup will be hosted by Qatar from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18.
Japan and South Korea are also in Pot 3, while Saudi Arabia have secured the Pot 4.
The draw ceremony will be held in Doha, Qatar, on Friday.
Pot 1:
Qatar
Brazil
Belgium
France
Argentina
England
Spain
Portugal
Pot 2:
Mexico
Netherlands
Denmark
Germany
Uruguay
Switzerland
United States
Croatia
Pot 3:
Senegal
IR Iran
Japan
Morocco
Serbia
Poland
South Korea
Tunisia
Pot 4:
Cameroon
Canada
Ecuador
Saudi Arabia
Ghana
Wales or Scotland / Ukraine
Costa Rica or New Zealand
Peru or Australia / United Arab Emirates
