Published: - Apr 03, 2022

PLDC - According to an Italian sports newspaper, AC Milan are interested in signing Mehdi Taremi to boost the attacking line. According to a report by Calciomercato, AC Milan seek to acquire Taremi as a replacement for Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimović.

The report has also been republished by Portugal’s Record.

Referring to 130 goals that Taremi has scored during his professional football in national and club matches, the Italian outlet has described the striker as a “bomber”.

“Milan are looking to Portugal; 130-goal bomber” is the title of the report published by Calciomercato.

Meanwhile, Alessio Lento, an Italian sports journalist, claimed that initial calls for a deal between AC Milan and Porto FC have already been made.

Porto has put forward a €20 million deal but the Italian side believes the price is too high, according to the reporter.

The 29-year-old Iranian striker has become one of the key players of Porto, two seasons after joining the team. The central forward has scored 14 goals and provided 12 assists this season in the Portuguese league.