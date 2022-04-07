Published: - Apr 07, 2022

PLDC - According to officials, Iran’s National Football Team will play four friendly matches in June as a preparation for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The national team’s director Hamid Estili revealed the news while speaking with a program on state TV on Wednesday.

He said that “good talks” have been made with some countries in this regard, without referring to any name.

Estili regretted that the team cannot play European and North American teams due to their continental matches in the upcoming FIFA days.

Team Melli will hold a two-week camp in June, he said, describing it as the most important camp of the team before the World Cup. According to initial plans, four friendly matches are set to be held in this camp in Qatar, he added.

Another one-week camp has also been scheduled for September.

Iran have been handed Group B of the World Cup along with England, the USA, and the winner of the European playoff.

Estili also said that before the World Cup draw, initial agreements had been made to play a friendly match with the USA but the match was canceled after the two teams were drawn into one group.