Published: - Apr 12, 2022

Tehran Times - Nassaji football team are through to the semifinals of the Iran’s Hazfi Cup after defeating Esteghlal in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium Monday night.

The match finished in goalless draw after 120 minutes and Nassaji defeated Esteghlal 5-4 on penalties.

Sunday night, Persepolis had lost to Aluminum 3-2 at the Azadi Stadium.

Nassaji will play Mes Kerman and Aluminum play Khalij Fars Mahshahr in semifinals.