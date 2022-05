Published: - May 04, 2022

Tasnim - Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi was chosen as the best player of April from Porto.

Taremi scored six goals in six matches last month –three against Portimonense, two against Vizela and one against V. Guimaraes.

His brilliant performance justified the preference of the supporters of the dragons. Notably in that period, the forward respected the fasting of Ramadan.