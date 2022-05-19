Published: - May 19, 2022

PLDC - Iranian striker of FC Porto Mehdi Taremi says criticisms against him were disrespectful and a bit racist.

Taremi was one of the key players of Porto this season on the path to claiming the title. The striker scored 20 goals and made 12 assists to be named the most influential player of the Liga Portugal this season.

In an interview with Jornal de Notícias, he talks about a host of issues:

* How do you feel after gaining 1st title with FC Porto in the league?

This is a great moment for all of us. We fought hard for this from the start. We tried hard every day in every training session and this is the big secret to winning the league. Being champions has an extraordinary feeling and of course, I am very happy.

* When did you feel that the title is secured for you?

We were always on a positive trend. We never gave up. We devoted our efforts to the final game and finished the league with 91 points; this had never been achieved by any other team in Portugal.

* How special was it to win the title while playing Benfica at Estádio da Luz?

There was nowhere better than there for becoming champions and this was great. Defeating Benfica at their stadium was proof that we are the best team as we showed during the season.

* How do you assess the season personally as the final of Taça de Portugal still remains?

I put my best and this is the most important thing. I think it was a good chapter. Other players and technical staff helped me and I appreciate them.

* You could not find the net in the final weeks of 2021. Did this have any effect on you?

Porto was winning the games and this kept me satisfied. Of course, for a striker like me, it was not good to finish the games without scoring but I was helping the team with other duties. These are normal circumstances that all players experience.

* You have been at the center of several controversies as in the case of penalties. What is your take on this?

The most important point is that I have never disrespected any opponent or any individual. But there were some individuals from other clubs who insulted me. I did not respond and continued my own job. I think I was criticized because I was playing for Porto. Their aim was not to criticize Taremi but Porto.

* You decided to celebrate your goals with a silence gesture after the Sporting newspaper called you a cheater. Why?

This was a motivation for me. That article was disrespecting me and I think it was a bit racist. I never said anything but I celebrated my goal with that gesture. I did this different goal celebration in an answer to those false viewpoints.

* Do you agree that the way that you play increases the potential of defenders’ committing fouls on you inside the box?

No, it's my normal way of playing. Defenders are the ones who have to be more careful. It's not my fault that I get the ball first and others commit fouls on me. When it happens in the box, it's a penalty.

* Do you believe that referees were right about these penalties in favor of Porto?

All penalties are analyzed by VAR. The responsibility is not mine. Those penalties were announced by referees and the VAR never objected. I should say it again, it is not my fault.

* You participated in the title celebration with Iran’s flag. What does this title mean for Iran?

FC Porto has thousands of fans inside Iran. I know that they were happy with Porto’s championship. I appreciate all their support.