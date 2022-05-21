Published: - May 21, 2022

PLDC - A number of Arab news outlets have started speculations about the next team of Iranian striker Mehdi Ghayedi.

News websites such as Dubai Sports and Kooora365 have predicted that Ghayedi would part ways with the Emirati team in the summer transfer window. The websites have named Qatar’s Al-Gharafa SC as one of the teams that are seriously after this acquisition.

The 23-year-old talent joined Shabab Al Ahli in August last year on a five-year deal. However, he has failed to fulfill the expectations in the UAE league. Mahdi Ali, the team’s head coach, has no particular belief in the Iranian player and rarely uses the player on the pitch.

Last year, experts believed that Ghayedi’s move from Esteghlal to Persian Gulf countries could pave the way for his transfer to a European team, like what has happened for Taremi.

The Qatari team is led by former Esteghlal coach Andrea Stramaccioni who has a good understanding of Ghayedi’s capacities. If realized, the transfer will also mean that Ghayedi will play along with Cheick Diabaté; a duo that brought many goals for Esteghlal in the past.