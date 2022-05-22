Published: - May 22, 2022

Tasnim – A planned friendly match between Iran and Ecuador football teams will most likely be canceled.

Team Melli was scheduled to play the South American team in Toronto on June 11.

Iran football federation has announced that the match will likely be canceled.

Dragan Skocic’s team will likely play Senegal instead of Ecuador in Tehran on June 11.

Iran will meet Canada on June 5 in Vancouver.

Iran, who are playing in their third straight World Cup after featuring in the 2014 and 2018, are also pitted in Group B along with England, the U.S., and one of Ukraine, Wales or Scotland.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be held in Qatar, from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18.