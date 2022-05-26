Younes Delfi Parts Company with HNK Gorica

Younes Delfi  

Younes Delfi

Tasnim – Iranian winger Younes Delfi parted ways with Croatian football club HNK Gorica.

The 21-year-old player singed for the team in September 2020 on loan from Belgian club Charleroi.

"Always (it) is so hard to say goodbye, unfortunately is end of my journey with HNk Gorica. I really enjoyed next to you guys and thank you for everything. Hope to see you again," Delfi shared on his Instagram account.

Delfi has reportedly been linked with a move to Persepolis football club.

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top