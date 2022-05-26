Published: - May 26, 2022

Tasnim – Iranian winger Younes Delfi parted ways with Croatian football club HNK Gorica.

The 21-year-old player singed for the team in September 2020 on loan from Belgian club Charleroi.

"Always (it) is so hard to say goodbye, unfortunately is end of my journey with HNk Gorica. I really enjoyed next to you guys and thank you for everything. Hope to see you again," Delfi shared on his Instagram account.

Delfi has reportedly been linked with a move to Persepolis football club.