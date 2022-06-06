Published: - Jun 06, 2022

MNA – The national Iranian football team will hold a preparatory match against Algeria in Doha, Qatar as its first match in preparation for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

After the Iranian men's national football team's attempts to hold friendly matches against the teams of Canada, Ecuador, and Senegal as well as Paraguay and Uruguay were called off or failed, now it has been announced the Iranian football authorities have been able to finalize Iran's first friendly match against Algeria in preparation for the Qatar World Cup.

Iranian and Algerian soccer teams signed a contract to hold their friendly in the Qatari capital of Doha.

The Iranian football team is now holding a training camp in Doha after the friendly match against Canada was called off by the Canadian soccer authorities in a politically-motivated decision.

It has been reported that the Iranian football federation is also consulting with three other countries in Qatar so that it can hold another match in Doha in addition to the match against Algeria.