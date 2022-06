Published: - Jun 08, 2022

Tasnim – Iran international defender Shoja Khalilzadeh has reportedly been linked with a move to Qatar’s Al-Ahli.

The 32-year-old defender had joined Al-Rayyan on a two-year deal in 2020.

Khalilzadeh has joined his countryman Hossein Kanaanizadegan in the Qatar Stars League.

He will represent Iran in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.