Published: - Jun 23, 2022

Tehran Times - Saket Elhami was appointed as new head coach of Havadar football team on Thursday.

The 51-year-old coach was sacked as Nassaji coach in May after inspiring the team to win the title in Iran’s Hazfi Cup in late April.

He replaced Reza Enayati in Tehran based club.

Havadar finished in 11th place in the 16-team league last season.