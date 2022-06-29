Published: - Jun 29, 2022

PLDC - According to reports by Iranian media, Kaveh Rezaei will soon sign with Esteghlal.

New head coach of Esteghlal, Ricardo Sá Pinto, has also shown the green light to the transfer to further boost the attacking power.

He departed Esteghlal back in 2017 to continue his professional career on Belgium where he played for several teams including Charleroi, Club Brugge, and OH Leuven.

He managed to score a total of 39 goals in his five-year stay in Belgium.

It seems that the striker is also eager for the return as he will fight for a spot in the national team for the upcoming 2022 World Cup.