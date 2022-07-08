Published: - Jul 08, 2022

According to a report, a meeting was held a few days ago at the Iranian Sports Ministry to discuss changing the head coach of Team Melli ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

According to an exclusive report by Varzesh3.com, members of the Iranian football federation’s technical committee attended the meeting, expressing their views on introducing change to the national team’s technical staff.

The report says the agenda of the meeting had been ways to support the team ahead of the big event but the discussions were later guided toward the hot seat of the team.

The report claimed that the Sports Ministry wants to have Carlos Queiroz back in the team.

It also claimed that talks have been held with an Iranian coach that can replace Dragan Skocic if required.

The report comes as the federation’s officials have repeatedly rejected rumors circulating around any change in technical staff, highlighting that the Croatian manager will coach the team in the World Cup.

Team Melli staff and officials are under heavy pressure for the team’s poor preparations for the World Cup.