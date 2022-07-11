Published: - Jul 11, 2022

PLDC - According to a report, the Iranian Football Federation is set to dismiss Dragan Skocic as Team Melli’s head coach.

In an exclusive report on Monday, Iran’s state media IRNA noted that the federation has decided to put an end to Skocic’s tenure on the team.

The report did not name the rationale behind the decision but named a few coaches that could possibly lead the top Asian team.

The only foreign coach that the federation is after is Branko Ivankovic who once led the Iranian team in the 2006 World Cup. The 68-year-old Croatian is currently the head coach of the Oman national team and it is not clear whether the Iranian federation has engaged in negotiations with him or not.

Earlier reports had named Carlos Queiroz as the main candidate for the post but IRNA says the federation has no intention of signing him.

According to the report, three Iranian coaches namely Ali Daei, Amir Ghalenoei, and Javad Nekounam are candidates for the hot seat. Daei has reportedly rejected the offer. Meanwhile, it is being said that Nekounam rejected Esteghlal’s bench the last month because of a possible move to Team Melli.