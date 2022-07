Published: - Jul 12, 2022

Tasnim – Iran’s Foolad football club will hold a training camp in Turkey.

Foolad will travel to Turkey on July 15 to hold a nine-day camp in the country.

Javad Nekounam’s team is preparing for the 2022-23 Iran Professional League.

The Ahvaz-based football club has also qualified for the 2022 AFC Champions League Round of 16, where it is scheduled to play Saudi Arabian team Al-Faisaly in February.