Sepahan Parts Ways with Austrian Keeper Knett

Christopher Knett  

Christopher Knett

Tasnim – Iranian football club Sepahan parted ways with Austrian goalkeeper Christopher Knett.

Knett joined the Isfahan-based club in September 2021 from Greek football team Panetolikos.

The 31-year-old goalie signed for Sepahan as a replacement for Payam Niazmand but failed to meet the expectations.

“I want to thank you for everything. I was allowed to play for this great club and get to know a lot of great people. I’m very grateful for the way you welcomed my family and me, we felt very comfortable,” Knett posted on his Instagram account.

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top