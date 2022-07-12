Published: - Jul 12, 2022

Tasnim – Iranian football club Sepahan parted ways with Austrian goalkeeper Christopher Knett.

Knett joined the Isfahan-based club in September 2021 from Greek football team Panetolikos.

The 31-year-old goalie signed for Sepahan as a replacement for Payam Niazmand but failed to meet the expectations.

“I want to thank you for everything. I was allowed to play for this great club and get to know a lot of great people. I’m very grateful for the way you welcomed my family and me, we felt very comfortable,” Knett posted on his Instagram account.