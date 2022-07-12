Published: - Jul 12, 2022

Tasnim – Former Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not interested in taking charge of Iran football team.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Solskjaer was the top target for Iran, who is looking for a new head coach, but the Norwegian coach doesn’t want the job.

Solskjaer has been out of work since he was sacked by Manchester United towards the end of last year following a dismal run of form.

Dragan Skocic has left his post and Iran has been looking to bring in his replacement as soon as possible.

The former Manchester United boss has other short-term priorities and is not interested in the Iran job.