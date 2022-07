Published: - Jul 14, 2022

Tasnim – Tajikistan international midfielder Ehson Panjshanbe joined Iranian club Zob Ahan.

The 23-year-old player started his playing career in Tajikistani side Istiklol and has also played in Navbahor Namangan.

He made his debut for Tajikistan in 2016 against Bangladesh.

Zob Ahan, headed by Mehdi Tartar, prepares for the 2022-23 season of the Iran Professional League.