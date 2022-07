Published: - Jul 14, 2022

Tasnim – Spanish coach Fernando Gaspar Laborie has been linked with Persepolis football club.

Persepolis parted ways with Hamid Motahari last month.

Gaspar will reportedly join Persepolis coaching staff to work as Yahya Golmohammadi’s assistant.

Gaspar, 53, has worked in Spanish teams Real Madrid, CD Numancia, Rayo Vallecano and Marbella.

He also worked as Gabon national team assistant manager in 2018.