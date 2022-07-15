Published: - Jul 15, 2022

PLDC - Dragan Skocic has met with Shahab Zahedi, Iranian striker of Puskás Akadémia, raising speculations that he may continue his role as the head coach of Team Melli.

According to the Iranian media, the meeting was held on Thursday while the Hungarian team was holding a camp in Austria. Skocic has also talked with the head coach of Puskás Akadémia.

The meeting comes after the technical committee of the Iranian Football Federation announced last week that it had rejected the competency of Skocic for leading the national team.

The final decision was set to be announced by the federation’s board but the related session was postponed, prompting rumors about possible differences between federation officials.

Skocic also held a meeting with the board and then left the country for Europe, leading the Iranian media to conclude that his tenure has ended.

It seems that the Croatian will continue his role in the team till the appointment of the next coach.