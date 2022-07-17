Published: - Jul 17, 2022

Tasnim – The draw ceremony for the 2022-23 season of the Iran Professional League (IPL) will be held on August 12.

A total of 16 teams will participate in the new season.

Malavan and Mes Kerman will take part in the upcoming season as the newcomers after securing promotion to the league last season.

Padideh and Fajr Sepasi were also relegated from the IPL to the First Division.

The Iran Professional League is the highest division of professional football in the west Asian country. It has been the top-level football league in Iran since its foundation in 2001.

Esteghlal is the defending champion.

Persepolis is the most successful club with seven titles in the IPL and 14 in total.