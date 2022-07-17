Published: - Jul 17, 2022

Tehran Times - Iran football federation is going to continue cooperation with Dragan Skocic.

Last week, the technical committee of the federation made a controversial decision and announced that the Croat will not be Iran coach in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

With little more than four months to go to the World Cup finals, so many experts and fans hit out at the decision and said that it’s not the right time to change the coaching staff.

On Sunday, the board members of the federation decided to cooperate with Skocic in the World Cup.

The 53-year-old took over from Marc Wilmots as coach in February 2020 and secured the National Team a spot at the Qatar’s World Cup by topping their qualification group ahead of South Korea in late January and booked their place at the prestigious event as the first Asian team.

Skocic earned 15 wins out of 18 games in charge but lost two of his last three matches, including a 2-1 friendly defeat by Algeria in Qatar last month.

Iran will participate at the World Cup for the sixth time in the country's history and on a third consecutive occasion.

The Persians will kick off their campaign against England on Nov. 21 before taking on Wales and the U.S. in Group B.