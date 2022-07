Published: - Jul 28, 2022

Tasnim – Jeferson Silva dos Santos, known as Jeferson Bahia or just Jeferson, joined Iranian club Mes Rafsanjan.

The 30-year-old defender, who started his playing career in Palmeiras B, joined Mes from Brazilian club Água Santa.

Jeferson has also played in Bolivian and Portuguese teams.

Mes Rafsanjan is headed by Mohammad Rabiei.