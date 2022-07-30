Published: - Jul 30, 2022

Tasnim – Colombian attacking midfielder Hansel Zapata has reached an agreement with Iranian top-flight club Aluminum.

Zapata, 27, started his playing career in Colombian team Unión Magdalena in 2007 and has also played in his homeland teams Once Caldas and La Equidad.

He has most recently played at Moldovan team Sheriff Tiraspol.

Zapata has arrived in Iran to undergo Aluminum’s medical exam.

Aluminum is headed by former Iran and Esteghlal goalkeeper Mehdi Rahmati.