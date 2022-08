Published: - Aug 09, 2022

Tasnim – Iranian forward Ali Alipour scored a goal against Pacos de Ferreira in Matchweek 1 of the 2022-23 season of the Portuguese league Monday night.

The Gil Vicente striker scored the solitary goal of the match in the 85th minute.

It was held at the Estadio Cidade de Barcelos.

Gil Vicente goalkeeper Andrew also stole the show in the match by saving Antunes’s shot in the 12th minute and a shot by Juan Delgado in the 58th minute.