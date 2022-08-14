Published: - Aug 14, 2022

PLDC - The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has ruled against Esteghlal, urging the Iranian club to pay €1.35 million to former coach Andrea Stramaccioni.

Stramaccioni, who currently coaches Qatari club Al Gharafa, was head coach of Esteghlal in 2019 but left the team after Blues failed to meet their financial commitment.

The Italian coach lodged a complaint before FIFA, and the world football body said Esteghlal should pay him €1.35 million, according to their contract.

The Iranian club had brought the case to CAS, hoping for a decrease in the payment. However, the international court upheld the ruling while also urging the club to pay a 5% interest as fine plus costs related to the judicial process.

Esteghlal has been given 15 days to clear the debt.