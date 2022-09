Published: - Sep 13, 2022

Tasnim – Iranian football club Sepahan will play Russian club Zenit Saint Petersburg in late November.

Zenit will travel to Isfahan on November 20 to hold a one-week training camp in the city.

Zenit will meet Sepahan on November 27 in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium in a friendly match.

Zenit U-16 football team will also travel to Isfahan and meet Sepahan U-16 team twice.