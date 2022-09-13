Published: - Sep 13, 2022

Tehran Times - Iran football federation will most likely part company with U23 coach Mehdi Mahdavikia.

After Mehdi Taj was elected as new head of the federation, he started to make massive changes in the organization.

Taj brought back Carlos Queiroz as Iran football coach ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and changed the federation’s Secretary General.

The football federation seems to be reluctant to work with Mahdavikia.

Under guidance of Mahdavikia, Iran showed a poor performance in the 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup and failed to qualify for the next stage.

Iran lost to Turkmenistan and were held by Qatar and Uzbekistan in Group A.