Published: - Sep 14, 2022

Tasnim – Iranian international winger Mehrdad Mohammadi joined Qatari football club Al-Sailiya.

Mohammadi parted ways with Qatari side Al-Arabi last week and joined Al-Sailiya on loan until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old player joined Al-Arabi in 2020 from Portuguese team Aves and scored 12 goals in 27 matches for the team.

Mohammadi started his playing career in Tehran-based club Rah Ahan in 2014 and has also played in Sepahan.

Al-Sailiya sits 11th in the Qatar Stars League 12-team table.