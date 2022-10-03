Published: - Oct 03, 2022

PLDC - Current circumstances around Iran’s National Football Team have raised speculations about Carlos Queiroz staying in the team at least till the end of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Iran’s Football Federation signed a contract with the Portuguese last month hoping for better performance in the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

According to their current contract, Queiroz and his assistants receive $50,000 and $30,000 every month till the World Cup.

It seemed that the federation at first sought to appoint Javad Nekounam as the team’s manager after the World Cup, however, his firm decision to remain in Foolad FC has changed the equation.

Accordingly, the federation now seems eager to extend the 69-year-old’s contract till the end of the AFC Asian Cup by maintaining its current conditions.

This was reflected in an interview of Mehdi Mohammad Nabi, a member of the Iran Football Federation's Board of Directors, with a state TV program last Friday.

He said he would send a report to the federation’s head in relation to the extension of Queiroz’s contract. “The conditions of his [Queiroz’s] contract is suitable,” he said, noting that the continental competition starts after the World Cup and that the contract is extendable.

The continental championship is set to be held from June 16 to July 16, 2023.

The Iranian team will try to win the Asian title after 47 years.