Published: - Oct 23, 2022

PLDC - Croatian coach Dragan Skocic made controversial remarks in his first interview with the press after parting ways with the Iranian national team.

Skocic was replaced with Carlos Queiroz last month in a move that brought mixed reactions in the Iranian football community as some experts believed the Croatian was doing well and should have continued the job and some others believe Queiroz can attain better results in the 2022 World Cup.

What follows is the interview of Skocic with Croatian daily Sportske novosti:

It is a month and a half since you parted ways with the Iranian national team. How do you feel now?

I feel good. I am slowly returning to normal after the obvious injustice that was done to me and my staff. They took away the World Cup from us, but they can't take away the fact that we achieved the fastest qualification ever for the World Cup in Asia, with the most victories and points won.

We raised Iran from the 33rd to the 22nd in the FIFA Ranking and became the first national team in Asia. It becomes harder for us to understand and accept all this that happened to us given that we started not from scratch but from lower levels. But life goes on.

How were you informed that you were no longer Iran’s coach?

After Mehdi Taj was elected president of the Iranian football federation, they told me that they no longer count on me. The president, who had previously worked with Carlos Queiroz, announced that if he wins the elections, he will hire the same coach again. When a new president takes office in Iran, it is normal that he ends the contract with a previous coach that he has not hired himself.

It is interesting that this is the same president who resigned before my arrival, and who, among other things, was under great pressure from the public for signing a multi-million dollar contract with the Belgian Marc Wilmots. During his tenure, the national team was on the verge of elimination from World Cup qualifications. We returned Iran to where it really belongs.

They then brought Taj to the federation as a hero and received rewards for World Cup qualification. I wonder if anybody can understand this logic.

Do you resent Taj for firing you?

Professionally, I can't blame him for anything, because he used his powers. He didn't promise me anything, but if I were in his shoes, I would have kept the coach who saved me from the danger of elimination in the first step of qualifying for the World Cup.

And how do you comment on Queiroz?

In our life or our profession, we meet people who have achieved impressive positions in their field of activity. When we talk about coaches, they coached the biggest clubs or led national teams at the World Cup. But we can single out only a few whom we can describe as 'great'. Those who are 'great' do not reach their goal by all possible means. They do not negotiate with a team that has a coach, nor do they advertise on social media by posting messages to players coached by another colleague.

Had you already noticed that something like this was going to happen, or was the shift a surprise to you too?

It was a surprise to me. Given the achieved results, all that happened was against common sense. Meanwhile, I was being constantly criticized for no reason by groups that pursued their own interests; so I was ready for anything.

At first, they ignored me because everyone thought we would be eliminated in the first qualifiers, which were staged in Bahrain. We could not afford to lose even one point there. We achieved four back-to-back victories and continued in the same style in the next stage. We were unbeaten but they started criticizing me. I see this as proof of my personal progress.

Being criticized is somehow the next stage after being ignored. After we qualified, attacks came from all sides. They finally realized that I am good and that they cannot dominate me.

What happened behind the scenes of this replacement?

Behind my dismissal stands the newly elected president and some players who incline towards him and supported him during the election out of their own interest. Furthermore, the coach who succeeded me on the bench was in contact with these players and people in the federation for a long time.

So you mean players also had an active role here?

The passive reactions of the decision-makers towards the players allowed them to enter into something that has nothing to do with them. Consultations made with the players on decisions that were not relevant to their authority gave them more and more importance and encouraged them to interfere more and more.

I was completely disappointed when I learned that in the end, the players met with high-ranking politicians, especially the minister of sports, who was in contact with Queiroz through one of the people from the previous administration.

What were the reactions of the national team members after your dismissal? Did any of them contact you?

A few of them publicly supported me, and most of them were afraid that this would compromise their trip to the World Cup, so they sent messages personally. Few players who had their favorite coach back and who judged me based on their preferences and interests did not say anything publicly. They said that they were soldiers of the national team and that did not want to interfere but they were really involved.

This is the first time you are talking about this topic to the media. Why didn't you announce it right away?

For the last month, Iran has been in a situation that has deeply worried and saddened me, as someone who has spent a long time in that country.

I did not announce my departure in the media out of respect for all my friends and all those who were going through uncertain and difficult days at that moment.

Are you disappointed that you won't be in the World Cup as a coach?

For all of us who are in football, the World Cup is the pinnacle of our career and I am no exception. I gave my all in these almost three years and it is normal that I feel disappointed. However, there are human values for me that are much more important than the World Cup. The concept of success has a somewhat deeper meaning for me.

I am proud of the way I went through the qualifications. From the first day to the last, I faced many obstacles and difficulties, and I managed to preserve my integrity and dignity until the very end. I knew how to handle the pressure around me. I was not immune to a considerable number of fabricated stories and lies that were being made by pseudo-football experts and analysts from the media and social networks.

In addition, we brought a sum of money with which they could cover expensive mistakes from the past and use it for the development of football in the country in the future.

Do you think of returning to Iran?

Of course. Just because I had a negative experience with certain people does not mean that all Iranians are bad. I have always tried to break prejudices about Iran as a negative country; including the image offered by the Western media. Politics aside, people who live in Iran are wonderful.

How do you see Iran’s status in the World Cup?

If they use their attacking potential and do not play reactively in big games, they have the quality to advance from their group. Everything other than advancing from the group is considered a failure because they are the first team in Asia.

Who do you see as the favorite for the world title?

Brazil, the Netherlands, Belgium and France. And personally, along with Croatia, I will cheer for Spain to win the title, their football has always been the closest to me.

Croatia finished runner-up at the 2018 Russia World Cup. What prospects do you have for this team and how do you see the team at the moment?

I believe that we can be aspirational. It is important that everyone is healthy and accessible when needed.

I like the young players. They bring new energy. The positive experience from Russia is also important, it brings with it a certain mentality that can be decisive for this great competition.

Going to the final four of the UEFA Nations League is also a confirmation that we are on the right path.

You have accumulated rich coaching experience in the Middle East. Would you go back there again or maybe it's time for a European destination?

I have worked there for long years and it's logical for me to continue my career in Asia.

Working in Europe has always been my target. I already had some offers, but I didn't want to rush. I need some rest and certainly patience to find a team with which I can repeat the success.