Published: - Oct 30, 2022

Tasnim – Shabab Al Ahli football team midfielder Ahmad Nourollahi suffered a foot injury in the match against Al Ain but his injury is not expected to be serious.

He was forced to leave the field in the second half.

Despite some reports, Nourollahi has not suffered ACL rapture.

Nourollahi will be one of Carlos Queiroz’s key players in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where Team Melli has been drawn in Group B along with England, the US and Wales.