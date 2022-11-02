Published: - Nov 02, 2022

Tehran Times - Esteghlal football team defeated Nassaji 1-0 on Wednesday to win Iran’s Super Cup.

In the match held in Kerman’s Shahid Bahonar Stadium, Arsalan Motahari scored the winning goal in the 52nd minute.

Esteghlal won the title for the first time.

The Iranian Super Cup is an Iranian association football trophy awarded to the winner of a match between the Persian Gulf Pro League's season champions and the winners of the Hazfi Cup. It is similar to numerous other Super Cup tournaments held in other countries.

Persepolis are the most decorated team in Super Cup, winning the title four times.