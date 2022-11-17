Published: - Nov 17, 2022

Theathletic - Iran’s players will be allowed to protest at the World Cup in Qatar, according to their manager Carlos Queiroz.

There have been significant protests in Iran over the last two months following the death of Mahsa Amini. Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman, was detained by the morality police after allegedly not wearing her hijab in the correct manner.

Iran’s star player Sardar Azmoun has been included in the squad for the World Cup despite his support of the anti-government protests.

And Queiroz, whose side begin their campaign against England next Monday, said: “The players are free to protest as they would if they were from any other country as long as it conforms with the World Cup regulations and is in the spirit of the game.

“Everybody has the right to express themselves,” Queiroz continued. “You guys are used to bending your knees in the games and some people agree, some people don’t agree with that, and in Iran it’s exactly the same.”

Iran’s government have responded strongly to the protesters, charging at least 1,000 people in the province of Tehran for alleged involvement.

Norway-based Iran Human Rights NGO say security forces have killed at least 326 people since protests began.