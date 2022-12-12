Published: - Dec 12, 2022

Tasnim - Panathinaikos is interested in signing of Feyenoord winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh, his agent Amir Hashemi-Moghaddam confirmed in an interview with the Greek SDNA.

Panathinaikos now hopes to convince Jahanbakhsh to move to Greece.

“As you have already heard and know, there is indeed interest from Panathinaikos in Alireza,” Hashemi said. “That’s all I can tell you at the moment.”

The winter transfer market will open again on January 1, allowing Jahanbakhsh to look forward to a transfer. The 64-time international has not had a very happy time in Rotterdam.

Jahanbakhsh was taken over from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2021 with high expectations, but failed to meet expectations.