Published: - Dec 13, 2022

Tehran Times - The Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) has hit out at the news that it has negotiated with Branko Ivankovic.

The media reports suggest that Mirshad Majedi, a member of the FFIRI’s board of directors, has met the Croatian coach in Muscat.

Majedi has traveled to Oman along with U20 football team, where the Team hold a one-week training camp in the country.

Iran U20 beat Oman 1-0 in a friendly match and Ivankovic, current coach of Oman national football team, attended the warm-up from the stands.

“As far as I know, Ivankovic has a contract with Oman FA until 2024. I am a member of FFIRI’s board of directors but I am not responsible for negotiating with coaches,” Majedi said.

“I don’t know how any of those rumors started or why. We just greeted while watching the match,” he added.

Iran competed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup under guidance of Carlos Queiroz but the Portuguese coach failed to meet the expectations.

There are rumors flying around that the Federation will continue cooperation with Queiroz in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, however, no one has confirmed it yet.

Last week, Roger De Sá, Queiroz’s assistant, said they would negotiate with Iran football federation in January.

“We are not sure about our future with Iran national team, but we will resume our negotiation with the federation from January. We hope to continue with the team next year,”

No one knows exactly what will happen.