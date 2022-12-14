Published: - Dec 14, 2022

HITC - Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are interested in signing Mehdi Taremi from FC Porto in the January transfer window, according to O Jogo.

However, according to the Portuguese publication, FC Porto do not want to sell the Iran international striker to Arsenal or to any other club for that matter.

Porto are focused on renewing the current contract of Taremi, who played for Iran at the 2022 Qatar World Cup and score twice against England in the group stage.

O Jogo have claimed that Taremi has a release clause of €60 million (£52 million) in his current contract at FC Porto which runs out in the summer of 2024.

In our opinion, Arsenal would be able to sign Mehdi Taremi from FC Porto, but only if they are willing to pay €60 million (£52 million).

We do not think that Porto would sell the striker for anything less than that in the middle of the season.

Taremi has scored six goals and given five assists in 13 Portuguese matches for Porto so far this season.

The 30-year-old Iran international striker has scored five goals and given two assists in five UEFA Champions League games this campaign.