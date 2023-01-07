Ex-Persepolis striker Anthony Stokes charged after cops seize nearly £4k of suspected cocaine in car after ‘police chase’

The 34-year-old footballer was allegedly in a car that sped off from officers yesterday - sparking a police chase.

The incident is alleged to have unfolded yesterday in the Crumlin area of his hometown Dublin.

Cops had arrested the star after the police chase saw cops seize white powder from the car.

Another man was also arrested at the scene and later charged.

An Irish police spokesman said: “Gardaí arrested two men (aged in their 30s) in the early hours of Friday morning, 6th January 2023 in relation to incidents of dangerous driving in Dublin 12.

“A quantity of drugs was also recovered from the vehicle.

“Both men were detained in Crumlin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and have been charged in relation to this.

“They have since been bailed and are due to appear before court at a later date.”

Former Celtic and Hibs star Stokes spent a night in custody following the drama in the early hours of Friday morning.