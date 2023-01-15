Iran’s Taremi in IFFHS Men’s AFC Team 2022

Tasnim – Iran international forward Mehdi Taremi was selected for the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) Men’s AFC Team 2022.

The Porto forward scored two goals against England in Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He is the only Iranian player in the list, while Japan and South Korea have four and three players in the team respectively.

IFFHS Men’s AFC Team 2022

Goalkeeper:

Shuichi GONDA (Japan)

Defenders:

KIM MIN-JAE (South Korea)

Maya YOSHIDA (Japan)

Aziz BEHICH (Australia)

Midfielders:

Takumi MINAMINO (Japan)

Daichi KAMADA (Japan)

Salman AL FARAJ (Saudi Arabia)

Hwang HEE-CHAN (South Korea)

Forwards:

Salem AL DAWSARI (Saudi Arabia)

Mehdi TAREMI (Iran)

SON Heung-min (South Korea)