Hosseinzadeh Scores to Help Charleroi Defeat Cercle Bruges [VIDEO]

Tasnim – Iranian forward Amir Hossein Hosseinzadeh scored for Charleroi on Matchday 20 of the Jupiler Pro League.

Charleroi won 2-1 against Cercle Brugge Sunday night. Charles Vanhoutte was on target for the visiting team in the 27th minute

Isaac Mbenza leveled the score before the halftime.

Hosseinzadeh scored the winner six minutes into the second half.

In the Belgian Pro League standings, Charleroi moved away from the red zone and climbed to 11th place with 25 points, one less than Cercle Bruges who remains in 10th.