Foolad Cancels Ayanda Patosi’s Contract

Tasnim – Iranian football club Foolad terminated the contract with South African midfielder Ayanda Patosi.

Patosi looks set to be available on a free transfer after parting ways with the Iranian club.

The 30-year-old was subject to major criticism from his club Foolad as head coach Javad Nekounam questioned his professionalism after arriving back late to camp after the mid-season break.

He’s not featured in each of their last five league games in the Iran top-flight, and he’s agreed to mutually terminate his contract as the club looked to register a new foreign player, Roberto Torres, who left Osasuna after 15 years at the club.

Patosi has previously been linked with a return to the DStv Premiership, where he turned out for Cape Town City over two separate stints, but it remains to be seen whether he will opt to return home or continue his career abroad.