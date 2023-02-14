Uzbek player joins Abadan’s football club

MNA – Iranian football club Sanat Naft has completed the signing of a football player from Uzbekistan.

Sharof Mukhitdinov has joined the Iranian club for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old footballer plays the position of the attacking midfield.

As a member of the Nasaf Qarshi club, Mukhitdinov scored three goals and assisted in three other goals during the previous season.

Headed by Brazilian football manager Edson Tavares, Sanat Naft Abadan stands at the 15th club in the table of the Iran Professional League (IPL).