Sardar dismisses rumors, says has no problem with Iran’s new coach

PLDC - Sardar Azmoun broke his silence after days of absence from Team Melli camp, saying that he has no problem with new coach Amir Ghalenoei.

Sardar’s absence had fueled rumors about old problems between him and Ghalenoei that some said dated back to years ago when Ghalenoei was head coach of Sepahan FC.

However, in an interview with the Iranian website Varzesh3 on Friday, Sardar noted that he is in his hometown in the northeast of the country to address some “personal issues”.

“I came to Gonbad [a city in Golestan Province] to do some affairs about my military services,” he said, adding, “furthermore, my wife is pregnant and I had requested to stay with her at these moments.”

He also thanked Ghalenoei for understanding the issue and for letting him stay with his family.

Sardar said he had held a long conversation with the coach earlier in the day, stressing, “There are no problems between us.”

“I will surely participate in the next camps with all my power and we, all the players, will fight for winning the AFC Asian Cup,” added Bayer Leverkusen striker.

Iran held a friendly match with Russia on Thursday at Tehran’s Azadi Stadium. This was Ghalenoei’s first match at the helm of the team and ended with a 1-1 draw.