Ricardo Sa Pinto remains committed to Esteghlal

Tehran Times - Esteghlal coach Ricardo Sa Pinto says he is “completely here” at the team despite concerns about his future amid the club’s struggles this season.

The Blues faced a one-season AFC Champions League (ACL) ban for unpaid debts. It is for the second straight year that the Iranian giants face ACL’s exclusion.

Esteghlal currently face financial difficulties and the coaching staff and the players are dissatisfied after their salaries have been delayed.

Despite all hardships, the Portuguese coach is going to stay with Esteghlal whereas he could have terminated his contract due to his unpaid payment.

Esteghlal are favorites to defend their title at the Iran football league as the team sit second, three points adrift of leaders Sepahan.

Sa Pinto has promised to remain committed to his players and fans until the end of the season.